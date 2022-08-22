Hernandez donation…

Willie Hernandez, a 1953 Van Wert High School graduate, donated funds to the athletic department for the purchase of a digital yard marker. Willie worked the chain crew for the Van Wert Cougars for 60 years, a tradition passed on to his son, Mike, who has worked the sidelines for 32 years. Willie made the donation in memory of his wife, Myrna Hernandez (Class of 1952) who spent 60 years in the stands watching him work the chains. Photo submitted