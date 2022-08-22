Monday Mailbag: WBL, prediction

This week’s limited Monday Mailbag features questions about WBL football teams in Week No. 1 and a preseason prediction,

Q: The WBL went 4-6 Friday night – does this mean the league will be down this year? Name withheld upon request

A: In my opinion, no. Van Wert, Defiance, Elida and St. Marys Memorial all posted wins, while Bath, Celina, Kenton, Ottawa-Glandorf, Shawnee and Wapakoneta lost their games.

Bath, Celina, Kenton and Wapakoneta all played MAC schools, which is always a tough matchup. Shawnee lost to highly regarded Lima Central Catholic and Ottawa-Glandorf lost to perennial power Eastwood. In other words, those were tough opening weekend matchups for anyone.

Q: Last week you said Van Wert could finish anywhere between 7-3 and 10-0 this season. Care to revise that after Friday’s win over Bryan? Name withheld upon request

A: Not really. Friday’s performance certainly was impressive and if the Cougars play like that each week, they have a real shot at 10-0. If they don’t or if injuries start to mount, that could be trouble in league play.

