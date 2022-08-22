VW Council on Aging to host mum sale

VW independent staff

9-inch mums in a variety of colors will be available during Van Wert Council on Aging’s Mum Sale scheduled for 3:30-6 p.m. September 12. The sale will be held during the normal scheduled drive-thru event in front of the warehouse doors in the front parking lot on Fox Road.

Mums will be $9 each for cash or checks made payable to Council on Aging. Credit cards will not be accepted and delivery will not be available.

All proceeds will held fund senior programming at the center. Anyone with questions should call the Senior Center at 419-238-5011.