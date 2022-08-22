Weekend robbery suspect still at-large

VW independent news

The Van Wert Police Department is still seeking information about a weekend strong-arm robbery.

As first reported by the VW independent on Sunday, the robbery occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. Saturday at Pak-A-Sak North on North Washington St. The victim, a 74-year-old man from Fort Wayne, had purchased a lottery ticket and had collected his winnings from the store and while leaving, was attacked by an unknown man.

The assailant assaulted the victim and stole his winnings before fleeing southbound on South Washington. A police report didn’t incident if he fled on foot or in a car, but the man remains at-large.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Van Wert Health and was later released.

The suspect was described as a black male, 5-8 and 250 pounds with a blue Michigan Wolverines shirt, black and gray sweatpants and a gold chain necklace.

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect should contact the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462.