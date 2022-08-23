Carolyn Galloway

Carolyn Galloway of Greeneville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in her home at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Carolyn was born February 1, 1936, to Chester and Edith Bradford, who both preceded her in death. She married Richard “Dick” Galloway October 6, 1956, and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage before Dick passed away.

They were the parents of three children, Tim (deceased), Jill (Richard) Dobias and Lori (James) Stokely of Greeneville, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is survived by sisters-in-law, Phyllis Kline, Nancy (Tom) Sink, Dana Bradford, and Sharon Bradford.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard “Bud” and Roger Bradford, and brother-in-law, Bob Galloway.

Carolyn graduated from Van Wert High School. After their marriage, Carolyn and Dick moved to Greeneville, where Carolyn worked several jobs while raising her family. Her hobbies were sewing and cooking. She enjoyed her pen pal from England, Moira Carrall, for over 75 years.

Carolyn was a longtime member of Asbury United Methodist Church and spent much of her time caring and giving to others. She enjoyed taking homemade goodies to family, friends and shut-ins. She made blankets and bags for the animal shelter and often took food to the workers. Carolyn made over 300 baby comforters for newborns at the health center in her hometown of Van Wert and she often treated those doing work in her home to a home-cooked meal.

A special thanks to Becky Harmon, her caregiver of over three years. The family also extends appreciation to the Hospice Staff of Caris Healthcare.

Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, August 25, at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.