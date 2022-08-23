No arrests made in Friday night OVI blitz

VW independents staff

An OVI checkpoint at Milepost 7 on U.S. 127 in Van Wert County and subsequent patrols resulted in no arrests for drunken driving. The checkpoint was held from 6-8 p.m. Friday and was manned by the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Van Wert Police Department.

460 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked, but no vehicles were diverted for suspected impairment. Following the checkpoint, officers and troopers worked a saturation patrol in and around the city of Van Wert. During the saturation patrol, nine traffic stops were made but no OVI arrests were reported during this time.