Roundup: golf, volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Golf

Van Wert 172 Celina 202

CELINA — Van Wert’s Blake Bohyer earned match medalist honors and the Cougars defeated Celina 172-202 at Celina Lynx Golf Club on Monday.

Bohyer fired a 40 and was followed closely by Keaton Foster, who carded a 41. Griff McCracken posted a 44 and TJ Stoller rounded out the scoring for Van Wert with a 47.

The Cougars (3-0, 2-0 WBL) will host Bryan and Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.

Leipsic 173 Bluffton 181 Crestview 204

LEIPSIC — The Vikings defeated Bluffton and Crestview a 173-181-204 at Pike Run on Monday.

Kaleb Swander led the Knights with a 50, followed by Matthew Dealey (51), Trey Skelton (52), and Brady Petrie and Logan Schlemmer (54).

Crestview is scheduled to host Lincolnview, Ada and Columbus Grove today.

Lincolnview 161 Spencerville 197

SPENCERVILLE — Evan Miller shot a 39 to lead Lincolnview to a 161-197 win over Spencerville at Taramac Golf Course on Monday.

Grant Glossett recorded a round of 40 while Dane Ebel and Aiden Hardesty each carded a 41.

The Lancers will face Crestview, Ada and Columbus Grove today.

Antwerp 242 Lincolnview 247 (girls)

At Willow Bend, Antwerp recorded a five stroke victory over Linconlview, 242-247 on Monday.

Liz Phillips led the Lancers with a 56, followed by Paige Dunn (60), Morgan Anspach (63) and Sydney King (68). Antwerp’s McCartney Lucas earned match medalist honors after carding a 49.

Lincolnview will face Crestview at Willow Bend on Monday.

Volleyball

Paulding 3 Van Wert 0

PAULDING — Paulding defeated Van Wert in straight sets, 25-20, 27-25, 25-19 Monday night. It was the season opener for both teams.

Carlea Kuckuck led the Panthers with 9 kills, 2 aces and 2 blocks, while Jocelynn Parrett had 7 kills, 2 aces and 19 digs. Numbers for Van Wert were not available.

The Cougars will play at Lincolnview tonight.

Soccer

Delphos Jefferson 13 Van Wert 0

DELPHOS – Kaia Kimmett scored five goals and Lyv Lindeman added four more to boost Delphos Jefferson to a 13-0 girls soccer win over Van Wert on Monday.

The Cougars (0-2) will host Crestview on Thursday.