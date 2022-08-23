Timothy Robison

Timothy DeRoy Robison, 71, of Cloverdale, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his residence.

He was born on January 20, 1951, in Fort Wayne, Indiana the son of Donald Oscar Robison and Garnett Deloras (Walls) Robison, who both preceded him in death.

Family survivors include his four daughters, Crystal Robison of Van Wert, Amy Robison of Van Wert, Beranda Robison of Van Wert and Lisa Harp of Kane, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Tyler Robison, Dustin Robison, Stephen Bogle, Stephenie (Josue) Pena’, Shawnna Bogle, Caleb Robison, Jasmin Walser, Alexander Walser and Aurora Smith; one sister, Linda (Richard) Bishop of Lakeview, Ohio, and a special nephew, Nick (Penny) Wade of Van Wert.

Tim retired from Kennedy Kit in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 29, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Friends and family may call one hour prior to services.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.