Lincolnview board to decide on project

VW independent staff

Plans to expand and improve Lincolnview Elementary School could take a step forward during tonight’s school board meeting.

The board is expected to vote on a resolution accepting an architectural agreement with Garmann Miller & Associates for a classroom wing addition, kindergarten renovation, elementary entrance/elementary administrative office renovation, elementary library wing addition and cafeteria renovation.

The agreement is not to exceed $375,000. Plans for the project were first discussed in early 2020 but were put on hold because of COVID-19.

Tonight’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall. The public is welcome to attend.