Mercer Landmark plans AGrow Expo

VW independent staff/submitted information

Mark your calendars for Mercer Landmark’s First Annual AGrow Expo on Saturday, September 10. This all-day event includes a full morning and afternoon packed with a series of educational breakout sessions for local farmers and an evening full of food, family and fun to celebrate agriculture in our communities.

Mercer Landmark’s Agrow Expo will held in Latty September 10. Photo submitted

The AGrow Expo will be held at Mercer Landmark’s new Latty Agronomy facility,one mile east of Ohio 127 on Ohio 613 in Paulding County. Local farmers and community members will be able to come learn, network and enjoy tours of the new 24-acre site development. You can learn more about the Latty expansion project here.

The daytime portion of The AGrow Expo includes breakfast and/or lunch, and will focus on a variety of educational topics. Local farmers will have the opportunity to learn more about sustainable agriculture and farming practices that will minimize risk and maximize return on their farms. This includes:

– Keynote address from Mercer Landmark CEO Heath Barnes

– Breakout Sessions covering topics such as:

Profitable seed strategies

Global trends and their impact on our local grain markets

Integrating beef cross cattle into your operation

Soil health

Supply chain outlook

Cover crops

Maximizing your ROI on nutrients

Swine industry updates

Sustainability Myth Busters Global fertilizer market projections and more

Attendees can expect to hear from experts in the Feed, Agronomy, Energy and Grain business units at Mercer Landmark, as well as other industry leaders from Winfield United, CHS Hedging LLC, Truterra, Land ‘O Lakes, Heartland Feed Services and more. Those who attend the daytime portion of The AGrow Expo will also have the opportunity to visit with some of the best equipment and ag dealers in the area and view the latest and greatest technology. Attendees can sign up for the AM session, PM session, or both.

A full list of the schedule and detailed descriptions on each breakout session can be found on The AGrow Expo website at agrowexpo.com.