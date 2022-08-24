Roundup: volleyball, golf, tennis, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Van Wert 0

Lincolnview enjoyed a season opening win over county rival Van Wert with a 25-11, 25-10, 25-19 win on Tuesday.

It was the second loss in as many nights for Van Wert (0-2).

The Lancers (1-0) raced out to a 16-9 lead in the first set, and maintained a comfortable advantage for most of the second set. Van Wert trailed by just one, 8-7 in the third set before Lincolnview went on a run that made it 15-9. The Cougars rallied to cut the deficit to 19-16, but could draw no closer.

Mckayla Blankemeyer led Lincolnview with 14 kills while Carsyn Looser had 10. Grace Brickner had a team leading 15 digs and Emma Bowersock had 12, and Breck Evans had 26 assists.

Van Wert’s Finley Foster had 13 assists and Sayler Wise had 10 digs. Jordanne Blythe led the Cougars with six kills and four blocks, and Olivia Treece finished with three aces.

Van Wert will host Celina in the WBL and home opener on Thursday, while Lincolnview will return to action at Antwerp on Saturday.

Crestview 3 Paulding 0

CONVOY — Crestview opened the 2022 season with a 25-21, 25-10, 25-16 straight set victory over Paulding on Tuesday.

Cali Gregory led the way with 11 kills while going 11-11 with three aces at the service line. Myia Etzler had nine kills, four blocks and a pair of aces, while Adelyn Figley finished with a team-high 16 assists and four blocks. Ellie Kline logged 16 digs in the win.

The Knights will travel to New Bremen on Thursday.

Tennis

Bryan 5 Van Wert 0

BRYAN — Van Wert was shut out 5-0 in girls tennis action at Bryan on Tuesday.

1st singles: Reese Grothaus (B) over Grace Lott (VW) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

2nd singles: Catlyn DeWitt (B) over Mandy Burenga (VW) 6-2, 6-3

3rd singles: Emma Shininger (B) over Livy Quillen (VW) 6-1, 6-1

1st doubles: Molly Hess/Hannah Andrews (B) over Ashlyn Jennings/Zoe Coleman 6-1, 6-3

2nd doubles: Taylor Peer/Katelan Nagel (B) over Piper Pierce/Sophie Gearhart 6-0, 7-5

The Cougars are scheduled to host Wapakoneta on Thursday.

Golf

Lincolnview 179 Columbus Grove 182 Crestview 193

At Hickory Sticks, Evan Miller shot a 44 and Lincolnview topped Columbus Grove and Crestview on Tuesday. Ada had just three golfers and was disqualified.

Grant Glossett, Dane Ebel and Jack Snyder each shot a 45. Crestview was led by Matthew Dealey (45), followed by Logan Schlemmer (48), Trey Skelton (49) and Brady Petrie (51).

Columbus Grove was led by Isaac Ricker and Taylor Schroeder, who each shot a 44.

Fort Recovery 216 Crestview 253 (girls)

PORTLAND (IN) — Fort Recovery posted a 216-253 win over Crestview at Portland Golf Club on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Gent led the Knights with a 59, followed by Ashley Motycka (60), Mattie Leppard (62) and Cameron Sinn (72).

Soccer

Lima Central Catholic 1 Van Wert 0 (boys)

The Thunderbirds edged Van Wert 1-0 on Tuesday.

The Cougars (0-1-1) will play at Bryan on Thursday.

Delphos St. John’s 2 Crestview 0 (girls)

DELPHOS — Sara Burnett and Myah Boggs each scored a goal to lead Delphos St. John’s to a 2-0 win over Crestview on Tuesday.

The Knights will play at Van Wert on Thursday.