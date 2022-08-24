Van Wert woman pleads guilty to serious injury crash

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert woman accused of causing a November, 2021 accident that left one person with serious injuries has admitted guilt to a handful of felony charges.

Sherry Ramsey, 46, changed her plea to guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, second degree felonies, and a single count of failure to stop after an accident, a felony of the fifth degree. She also admitted to violating her bond by failing a drug test. Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set a new bond of $250,000. Ramsey will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. September 28.

The charges are tied to a November 7 crash at the intersection of Convoy and Richey roads. Ramsey failed to stop at the stop sign, causing her SUV to hit a van driven by Matthew J. Oechsle of Van Wert. Oechsle was treated at the scene for minor injuries while a passenger, MacKenzie Ray of Van Wert was taken by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment of serious injuries.

Ramsey fled the scene but was later found and arrested in the Village of Scott. She was later charged with aggravated vehicular assault; two counts of vehicular assault; failure to stop after an accident, and two counts of OVI.

Two other defendants changed their pleas during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Rickie Lynn Welker, 40, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. September 28.

Ashley Sterling, 37, of Delphos, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Three people appeared for arraignment hearings.

Colby Black, 38, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth degree felonies. He was released on surety bond with a waiver of extradition and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. September 7.

Ricky Shupe, 42, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies. He was released on surety bond, and pre-trial hearing was 8:30 a.m. September 7.

Austin Schwaner, 22, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to failure to provide notice of a change of address, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. September 28.

Bond hearings were held for two defendants this past week.

Kenneth Potter, 43, of Cloverdale, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. Judge Burchfield set a new bond at $25,000 cash, and a suppression hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. September 20.

Amber Worl, 43, Delphos, denied violating her bond by failing a drug test, failure to report and failure to follow through with treatment in lieu. Bond set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety. She later admitted to violating her bond by failing a drug screen, failure to report and failure to follow through with her treatment in lieu of conviction. Sentencing set for 8 a.m. October 5.

In addition to those hearings, Jaqueline Slone, 29, of St. Marys, appeared for a competency hearing following her treatment from an earlier ruling finding her not competent to stand trial. The Court reviewed the report from her treating doctors and finds that she now is competent to stand trial. The matter will be scheduled for further proceedings.