VW Cougars to open WBL play at Celina

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The road to another Western Buckeye League championship begins Friday night in Celina, as Van Wert begins league play against the Bulldogs.

After last Friday’s 63-28 win over Bryan, the Cougars enter the game 1-0, while the Bulldogs are 0-1 after losing to defending Division V state champion Versailles 31-6. Aidan Pratt completed 16-of-23 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half and he had six carries for 73 yards and a score. As a team, Van Wert piled up 501 yards of total offense.

Maddix Crutchfield was one of several Cougars to catch at least one pass vs. Bryan. Photo courtesy of Jerry Mason

“We had great efficiency and played with great control on Friday,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “We didn’t give up a sack, we didn’t have any turnovers, we never punted in the first half with our varsity players and we did a very good job limiting Bryan’s run game. We also had a punt return and a kickoff return for a touchdown and our guys did a great job of blocking and controlling themselves on those plays.”

“Van Wert has an explosive offense with very good skill guys and a very talented quarterback,” Celina head coach Brennen Bader said. “Their fast tempo and big play ability on offense is going to be a concern for whoever they face. Defensively they are extremely sound in everything they do. We must be able to handle their tempo and we must try to limit their big plays. Offensively for us, we have to maintain drives, and keep Van Wert’s offense off the field.”

While the Bulldogs endured a rough night in the opener, Bader believes there were some positives that could carry over to Friday and beyond.

“We certainly feel more confident this year than in the last few years, however Friday night we did not make plays when we had some opportunities early,” Bader explained. “I thought the kids played with a lot of effort and energy, but we just got off to such a slow start that it made things very difficult.”

Like the majority of WBL, the Bulldogs want to establish a physical presence, a fact that concerns Recker.

“Celina is a very physical football team,” the coach stated. “On offense, defense, and special teams they aren’t afraid to put their bodies into you. They do a good job overall with their offensive line and they create one or two extra gaps by getting two, three, or even four guys leading on a given run play. They have some good athletes, and use those athletes and their defensive scheme to try to limit big play opportunities.”

Van Wert won last year’s game 45-7 but Recker said that’s in the past and the focus is on Week No. 2.

“We just want to keep getting better in all phases this week,” he said. “Our quote this week is ‘Excellence is the gradual result of always wanting to get better.’ Everyone in our program believes in that and tries their best to live it every day.”

Friday’s game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.