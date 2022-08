Class of ’72…

The Crestview High School Class of 1972 recently celebrated their 50th class reunion. The gathering was held at the Convoy Park and was catered by Grant’s Catering. 38 classmates along with friends and spouses attended the reunion and Wayne Karges gave the opening prayer and remarks. Deceased classmates were remembered by Steve Drake, and Eric Dailey was the emcee for the evening. Photo submitted