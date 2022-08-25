Golf: Knights enjoy 11-stroke victory

VW independent sports

Led by match medalist Matthew Dealey, Crestview defeated Fort Jennings 187-198 in boys dual match action at Hickory Sticks Course on Wednesday.

Dealey shot a 44, followed by Brady Petrie (47) and Logan Schlemmer and Trey Skelton, who each carded a 48. Fort Jennings was led by Dylan Tumlinson, who fired a 47. Ryan Aldrich and Braden Hart each shot a 50, followed by Braden Knippen and Adam Hoersten, who each recorded a 51.

The Knights will compete in the Wayne Trace Invitational at Pleasant Valley Golf Course today.