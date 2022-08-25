L’view Bd. OKs agreement for addition and renovations

New staff members for the 2022-2023 at Lincolnview were welcomed Wednesday night. They are (left to right): Kelly Looser, Marcia Weldy, Abbi Wenzlick, Lauren Smith, Ally Buzard, Holle Calkins, Emilee Riley, Maddy Prindle and Tanner Crowle. Lincolnview photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

After a two-year delay caused by COVID-19, the Lincolnview Board of Education is moving forward with plans to add elementary classrooms and at the same time improve school security.

During Wednesday night’s monthly meeting, the school board unanimously approved a resolution for an architectural agreement with Garmann Miller & Associates for a classroom wing addition, kindergarten renovation, elementary entrance/elementary administrative office renovation, elementary library wing addition and cafeteria renovation. The agreement with the Minster-based firm is not to exceed $375,000.

“Next week we’re going to meet with elementary teachers to get their feedback on additional space usage and things they want us to consider putting in that additional space,” Superintendent Jeff Snyder said. “We’re having two meetings on the interior design phase and we’re still in the design-development phase and we’re working toward the construction document phase.”

Snyder said he’ll have a timeline for the project at the next meeting.

The superintendent also updated the board on school security.

“We had a company come in and look at all exterior doors and the locking mechanisms and we were recently awarded a $30,000 Ohio K-12 school safety grant and we’re working through how we’re going to spend that money,” Snyder said.

He also told the board the district has 240 open enrollment students this year and he said the school is interested in putting up new Lincolnview athletic achievement signs in Middle Point, Elgin and Venedocia.

The board approved bus routes for the current school year and agreements with the Van Wert City Schools for the CEO program and the Van Wert School at the Goedde, and an agreement with the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center and Juvenile Residential Center. The board also approved elementary workbook bills and class fees and latchkey program fees, and agreed seek quotes and bids to purchase 10 new band instruments.

Board members orally agreed to approve a 15-year, 90 percent TIF request from the York Township Trustees for a new hog farm on Goodwin Road, near Ohio 709. The farm is expected to house about 5,000 hogs. Formal approval is expected at the next meeting.

New employees were recognized at Wednesday’s meeting, including Kelly Looser, Marcia Weldy, Abbi Wenzlick, Lauren Smith, Ally Buzard, Hohlle Calkins, Emilee Riley, Maddy Prindle and Tanner Crowle.

The board accepted the resignations of third grade teacher Matt Evans and assistant boys basketball coach Benji Byrne. Holle Calkins was hired as a third grade teacher and contracts were approved for Fletcher Collins, boys assistant/junior varsity soccer and Theresa Anderson, assistant junior high/high school instrumental. Alison Hammons was approved as a volunteer cross country coach and Elijah Wortman was approved as a volunteer high school soccer coach.

Treasurer Troy Bowersock updated the board on the monthly revenue and expenditure summary that included preliminary projections for the 2022-2023 school year. He also updated board members on the implementation of the new employee kiosk system and thanked Kaitlyn Edelbrock, Assistant to the Treasurer, for her work on leading the kiosk implementation.

During his report, Junior High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall said 418 students are enrolled, compared to 436 last year. 45 students are attending Vantage Career Center and seven are at the Van Wert School at the Goedde. Elementary Principal Nita Meyer updated the board on summer maintenance projects ranging from new tile to new playground equipment. She also noted turnout was good for an August 15 open house.

The board held a lengthy executive session with Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach and School Resource Officer Corey Long to further discuss details of security arrangements and emergency response protocols.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.