YWCA to hold annual purple light sale

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County Survivor Services Department is inviting the community to join them in displaying purple lights at their homes and businesses for the month of October in the 8th annual Purple Light Nights event.

Purple lights will be on sale beginning Sunday, August 28, and will be available until 12 p.m. Thursday, September 8. No extra lights will be available to purchase after the deadline. Lights may be purchased with a credit card through Ecwid (https://store71804030.company.site/) or for those who prefer to pay with cash or check, a printable form is available on the YWCA events page (www.ywcavanwert.org). Order forms with payment must be received by noon September 8.

Individual 60 watt equivalent LED bulbs may be purchased for $7 each and may be used indoors and outdoors. 24 foot strands featuring 70 LED bulbs will be available for $30 per strand and bulk pricing is available on strands (3 for $80). Those purchasing bulbs receive a free Purple Light Nights yard sign.

“These bulbs are long lasting and can be reused year after year to show your support for domestic violence awareness,” Julie Schaufelberger, YWCA of Van Wert County Outreach Coordinator said. “Additionally, a new “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” yard sign will be available for $12. These signs are made of strong purple corrugated plastic and can be reused.”

Purple is the international awareness color for domestic violence and 1-in-4 women and 1-in-9 men will experience some sort of intimate partner violence, which could include physical, emotional, or mental abuse.

For the entire month of October, Van Wert Municipal Court, the Van Wert County Courthouse and the YWCA will be illuminated in purple to “shine a light” on domestic violence and bring awareness to the victims who have lost their lives and honor the survivors who have overcome their violent situation. The lights also represent a beacon of hope to current victims letting them know that help is available when they are ready to leave their abuser.

Other awareness events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month will be announced on the YWCA social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instragram, and LinkedIn) or information may be found on the YWCA website.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County.