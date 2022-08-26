Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 2
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area games played on Friday night, Week No. 2 of the high school football season.
WBL
Elida 45 Kenton 14
Shawnee 17 Bath 7
St. Marys Memorial 21 Defiance 6
Van Wert 43 Celina 7
Wapakoneta 14 Ottawa-Glandorf 7
Non-conference
Allen East 65 Perry 0
Antwerp 54 Edon 32
Archbold 34 St. Henry 10
Arlington 38 Ada 20
Ayersville 41 Delphos Jefferson 21
Brookville 46 Anna 14
Coldwater 31 Bellefontaine 21
Crestview 42 Hicksville 12
Edgerton 59 Hilltop 0
Fort Recovery 26 Urbana 21
Leipsic 48 Fairview 6
Liberty-Benton 24 Columbus Grove 13
Lima Central Catholic 54 Delphos St. John’s 27
Lima Sr. 42 Toledo Rogers 0
Marion Local 42 McComb 0
Minster 27 St. Paris Graham 13
Pandora-Gilboa 42 Bluffton 7
Parkway 49 North Central 12
Patrick Henry 12 Wayne Trace 0
Spencerville 37 Paulding 13
Tinora 27 Wauseon 14
Versailles 26 Fort Loramie 21
