Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 2

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area games played on Friday night, Week No. 2 of the high school football season.

WBL

Elida 45 Kenton 14

Shawnee 17 Bath 7

St. Marys Memorial 21 Defiance 6

Van Wert 43 Celina 7

Wapakoneta 14 Ottawa-Glandorf 7

Non-conference

Allen East 65 Perry 0

Antwerp 54 Edon 32

Archbold 34 St. Henry 10

Arlington 38 Ada 20

Ayersville 41 Delphos Jefferson 21

Brookville 46 Anna 14

Coldwater 31 Bellefontaine 21

Crestview 42 Hicksville 12

Edgerton 59 Hilltop 0

Fort Recovery 26 Urbana 21

Leipsic 48 Fairview 6

Liberty-Benton 24 Columbus Grove 13

Lima Central Catholic 54 Delphos St. John’s 27

Lima Sr. 42 Toledo Rogers 0

Marion Local 42 McComb 0

Minster 27 St. Paris Graham 13

Pandora-Gilboa 42 Bluffton 7

Parkway 49 North Central 12

Patrick Henry 12 Wayne Trace 0

Spencerville 37 Paulding 13

Tinora 27 Wauseon 14

Versailles 26 Fort Loramie 21