ODOT gives update on local road projects

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 Public Information Office has noted the following construction projects are expected to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All work is weather permitting.

City of Van Wert

Work continues along Bonnewitz Avenue, reducing it to one lane through the month of October. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Grill Road/Kear Road/Bonnewitz Avenue between John Brown and Washington Street in the city of Van Wert will have traffic impacts through October for a project which includes sanitary line replacement, resurfacing, and shoulder widening. Phase two widening work began on August 8. Traffic on Bonnewitz Avenue is limited to one-way westbound traffic between Dutch John Road and John Brown.

John Brown Road, Woodland Avenue, and Lesson Avenue in the city of Van Wert may have traffic impacts for the construction of a bike path through Rotary Soccer Park and Smiley Park.

U.S. 33

Both lanes of U.S. 33, just southeast of the village of Willshire are open, while both shoulders remain closed. The highway was restricted to one 10-foot lane since July 25 to repair a culvert. The restriction to one lane will resume for one day to pave the shoulders and traffic will be maintained utilizing a temporary traffic signal. The entire project is scheduled to last five weeks.

Paulding, Allen County projects

In addition to those projects, ODOT issued an update on other ongoing projects in Paulding and Allen counties.

Ohio 637, south of the village of Grover Hill, near the Van Wert County line may have temporary lane restrictions for bridge maintenance.

Ohio 613 between Ohio 637 and Road 137 closed on August 1 for approximately 60 days for a culvert replacement. The official detour is U.S. 127 to Ohio 114 to Ohio 637 back to 613.

The passing/left lane of U.S.30 in both directions from Fifth Street in Delphos to just east of Ohio 65 is closed for a resurfacing project. The ramps are being maintained except for short periodic closures.

U.S. 30 between Ohio 65 and Ohio 696, between the villages of Cairo and Beaverdam, is restricted to the left/passing lane in both directions for a resurfacing project.