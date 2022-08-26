Roundup: golf, volleyball, tennis, soccer

Golf

Wayne Trace Invitational

PAYNE — The Raiders edged Lincolnview by a single stroke to win the eight team Wayne Trace Invitational at Pleasant Valley Golf Course on Thursday.

Mathew Dealey

Wayne Trace finished with a 164 and the Lancers finished with a 165. Crestview finished fifth with a 192.

Lincolnview was led by Dane Ebel (40), followed by Grant Glossett (41), and Aiden Hardesty and Evan Miller, who each fired a 42.

Van Wert 157 Bryan 161 Delphos Jefferson 178

At Willow Bend, Van Wert’s Sam Houg won match medalist honors and the Cougars defeated Bryan and Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.

Crestview’s Mathew Dealey finished third overall with a 40, while Logan Schlemmer carded a 48, followed by Kalen Swander (51) and Dru Gray

(52).

Houg carded a career best 37, while teammate Keaton Foster and Bryan’s Drew Dauber each finished with a 38. Rounding out the scoring for Van Wert Blake Bohyer (40) and AJ Proffitt. Isaac Gallmeier led Delphos Jefferson with a 39.

Van Wert improved to 3-0 in non conference matches and maintain a 2-0 mark in the WBL. The Cougars will face Wapakoneta at the Wapakoneta Country Club on Monday.

Volleyball

Celina 3 Van Wert 0

Celina spoiled Van Wert’s home opener with a 25-19, 25-12, 25-17 win on Thursday.

The Cougars (0-3) will host Kalida on Tuesday.

New Bremen 3 Crestview 0

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen swept Crestview 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 on Thursday.

Cali Gregory had eight kills, eight assists and was 13-13 serving for Crestview, while Adelyn Figley had nine assists. Laci McCoy had seven kills and Ellie Kline finished with a team high 14 digs.

The Knights will travel to Archbold on Saturday.

Tennis

Wapakoneta 3 Van Wert 2

Wapakoneta earned victories at both doubles spots and at third singles to post a 3-2 win at Van Wert on Thursday.

The first doubles team of Brooke Minning and Kierra Siefring defeated Ashlyn Jennings and Zoe Coleman 6-3, 6-2, while the second doubles team of Abbie Hamill and Jenna Kohler rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory. At third singles, Wapakoneta’s Elisabeth Good topped Livy Quillen 6-0, 6-1.

Van Wert’s Grace Lott won at first singles, 6-1, 6-1 over Bailey Barnett, while Mandy Burenga claimed a win at second singles, 7-5, 6-1 over Addie Cooper.

The Cougars will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday.

Soccer

Crestview 9 Van Wert 2 (girls)

Catanna Saum and Sydney Dowler scored Van Wert’s goals. Crestview’s scoring information was not available.

The Knights will host Lima Sr. on Saturday and the Cougars will host Celina on Tuesday

Bryan 4 Van Wert 0 (boys)

BRYAN — Van Wert dropped to 0-2-1 with a 4-0 loss at Bryan on Thursday.

Anthony Tomazewski scored three goals for the Golden Bears (3-1).

Van Wert will play at Temple Christian on Tuesday.

Miller City 1 Lincolnview 0

Miller City scored on a penalty kick and it was enough for the Wildcats to defeat Lincolnview 1-0 on Thursday.

The Lancers (1-2) will host Lima Central Catholic on Saturday.