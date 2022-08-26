Van Wert County Fair fast facts: admission, rides, more

The 166th annual Van Wert County Fair, August 30 through Labor Day, will offer a little something for everyone. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The 166th annual Van Wert County Fair will begin its seven day run at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds on Tuesday. It will offer plenty of fair food, rides, 4H and commercial exhibits, various entertainment and free admission days for seniors and veterans.

Here are some things you need to know about the upcoming fair:

The fair will officially open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, August 30 and the midway will open at 10 a.m. each day.

The fair will close at midnight each day.

Senior Citizens Day is Wednesday, August 31, with free admission for seniors 60 and over until 4 p.m.

Veterans Day is Thursday, September 1, with free admission for all veterans and a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. in the Paddock Area.

Single day admission is $8, with free admission for youths 12 and under.

Season tickets for persons 13 and over may be purchased for $22 in the fair office by Thursday, September 3.

Ride bands may be purchased for $15 for one 4-hour session, or $80 for one Mega band which includes all sessions, all week. Ride bands can be purchased at the Fair office.

Anyone craving fair food during the standard workday may come to the fair for lunch on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday and pay $8 for a lunch card between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., leave by 2 p.m., turn the lunch card in and receive an $8 refund.

The grandstand lineup goes like this:

Tuesday, August 30: Harness racing, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 31: Cheerleading competition, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 1: Harness racing, 1 p.m.; Tug-A-Truck, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 2: OSTPA pulls, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 3: Girl Named Tom, 8 p.m. (tickets at vanwertlive.com)

Sunday, September 4: Motocross, 1 p.m.; A Bar Rodeo, 8 p.m.

Monday, September 5: Harness racing, 12 p.m.; Demolition derby, 6:30 p.m.

More information about the fair and daily events can be found at vanwertcountyfair.com.