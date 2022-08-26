Winning bid…

The Ohio State Alumni Club Of Van Wert & Paulding Counties recently held a silent auction at Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, with the prize being the opportunity to buy the club’s tickets to the Ohio vs. Notre Dame game, scheduled for September 3 at Ohio Stadium. KC Knoch from Lima was the winning bidder with a final bid of $1,700, which included $406, the price the Alumni Club paid for the tickets, and a $1,294 bid which will benefit the Alumni Club’s scholarship fund. Pictured are Alumni Club President JoAnne Wolford, Lee Kinstle owner Eric McCracken and Alumni Club founder and vice president Carl Jeffery. Photo submitted