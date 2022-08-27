Busy Friday…

Friday morning was a busy one for emergency responders in Van Wert. Among the calls – the fire department was summoned to Goodwill on Town Center Blvd for a gas leak. Gas to the store was shut off and the store was closed until the problem was fixed. Van Wert Fire Department EMTs and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office were summoned to a two-car crash at the intersection of N. Washington and Sycamore. Two people claimed injuries. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer