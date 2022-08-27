Cougars start slow, finish fast vs. Celina

CELINA — Night and day – that best describes the difference between the first half and second half at Celina Stadium on Friday night.

The Bulldogs kept Van Wert’s powerful offense in check during the first two quarters and led 7-0 at halftime but the Cougars looked like a different team in the second half, scoring 43 unanswered points in a 43-7 win in the Western Buckeye League opener.

Brylen Parker (7) and Aidan Pratt (15) accounted for five touchdowns against Celina. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Van Wert’s three first quarter possessions ended with a punt, an interception and a turnover on downs at the Celina one yard line. The Bulldogs then drove 99 yards in 17 plays and scored on a 1-yard run by Zander Jones with 5:02 left in the second quarter, followed by the PAT by Carter Alstaetter. The drive featured three fourth down conversions. The two teams traded punts then the Cougars let the clock run out to end the first half.

“Celina was ready for this one, it was a big one for them,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “I thought the way we practiced (this week) showed up a little bit in the first half – a little bit complacent in practice. I don’t think it rolls into the game but starting slow was kind of the way we practiced this week.”

“We feed off big plays so much so we needed to get a stop and a score,” the coach added. “We just needed to do what we do, but do it better. We had to sustain blocks, wrap up on tackles and make sure we were covering guys.”

That’s exactly what the Cougars did to start the third quarter. The defense forced a three-and-out on Celina’s first possession, including 4-yard tackle for loss by Damon McCracken on third down.

“I thought Damon did a real nice job at linebacker,” Recker said. “He had some big stops on crucial downs, third and fourth downs.”

On Van Wert’s first offensive play of the second half, Aidan Pratt connected with Garett Gunter for 38 yards and five plays later, Brylen Parker scored on a 3-yard run, followed by the first of five McCracken PATs.

The Cougars then forced another punt and Parker took it back 65 yards for a touchdown, including a tightrope act down the sideline. A third consecutive Celina three-and-out set up Van Wert’s third touchdown of the quarter – a 5-yard strike from Pratt to Maddix Crutchfield that made it 21-7. The drive was 14 plays and 83 yards, and Pratt completed eight passes for 68 yards.

Van Wert added four more scores in the fourth quarter, with the first being a 52-yard touchdown pass from Pratt to Crutchfield. The ball was tipped by a Celina defender to Crutchfield, who dragged several tacklers the final eight yards into the end zone.

“That’s when you realize how fortunate you are to have Aidan at quarterback and Maddix at receiver,” Recker said.

Jackson Jones (55) rides a Bulldog to the ground while Logan Dotson (54) runs to the play. Bob Barnes photo

Parker added a 7-yard touchdown run, then the Cougars were awarded a safety after Celina mishandled the ensuing kickoff, causing the returner to be tackled in the end zone. Briston Wise raced in from 15 yards out with 2:02 left to complete the scoring.

Pratt completed 24-of-33 passes for 281 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Crutchfield finished with eight receptions for 121 yards and both scores, while Gunter snagged eight passes for 99 yard. Parker was the leading ground gainer with 11 carries for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Van Wert finished with 382 yards of total offense.

Zander Jones led the Celina (0-2) with 55 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while Nick Adams completed 11-of-23 passes for 109 yards and an interception by Ashton Baer.

Van Wert (2-0) will host Defiance on Friday night.

“They do a lot of different formations and shifts and their running back runs real well,” Recker said. “They got a transfer from Tinora, a big linebacker/tight end who looks the part of a good player. I think coach (Travis) Cooper is doing a real nice job there and they’ll be much improved.”

Scoring summary

Cougars 0 0 21 22 – 43

Bulldogs 0 7 0 0 – 7

Second quarter

C – 5:02 – Zander Jones 1-yard run (Carter Alstaetter kick)

Third quarter

VW – 8:44 – Brylen Parker 3-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

VW – 7:19 – Brylen Parker 65-yard punt return (Damon McCracken kick

VW – 1:23 – Aidan Pratt 5-yard pass to Maddix Crutchfield (Damon McCracken kick)

Fourth quarter

VW – 8:10 – Aidan Pratt 52-yard pass to Maddix Crutchfield (kick failed)

VW – 5:41 – Brylen Parker 24-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

VW – 5:39 – Safety, Celina kick returner tackled in end zone (kick failed)

VW – 2:02 – Briston Wise 15-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)