Crestview Knights run by Hicksville 42-12

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

HICKSVILLE — Isaac Kline rushed for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 17 carries to lead Crestview to a 42-12 victory at Hicksville on Friday.

Kline scored on a 1-yard run less than two minutes into the game, then added a 10-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter. He also added a pair of two point conversions. In addition, Braxton Leeth scored two fourth quarter touchdowns – a 9-yard run and a 59-yard sprint to the end zone. Leeth finished with 73 yards on four carries.

“We really got our running game going with Ike and Baxton Leeth, our freshman, both having a great night on the ground,” Crestview head coach James Lautzenheiser said.

After Kline’s first touchdown run, Carson Hunter connected with Kellin Putman for a 66-yard score that made it 14-0 with 4:30 left in the first quarter. Hunter went on to finish 5-of-10 passing for 141 yards, all in the first half, and Putman finished with three receptions for 113 yards. Levi Grace took over at quarterback in the second half and was 3-of-3 for 23 yards.

Hicksville (0-2) cracked the scoreboard with a 1-yard touchdown run by Brody Balser with under a minute to go until halftime, but the Knights answered with a quick six play, 52-yard drive that was capped off by Hunter’s 1-yard scoring run with just six seconds left until halftime, making the score 22-6.

“At halftime we were frustrated with a variety of things – injuries and penalties and we were fighting to make sure we could make adjustments to get momentum back on our side,” Lautzenheiser said. “Halftime was a lot about maintaining composure and dealing with adversity and I think in the second half we responded well.”

After a scoreless third quarter, the Aces scored their final touchdown on a run by Brant Langham late in the fourth quarter. Balser led Hicksville with 26 yards on 11 carries while completing 10-of-20 passes for 120 yards, including four to Langham for 79 yards.

The Knights outgained Hicksville 382-198 and the Aces were plagued by a pair of lost fumbles and eight penalties for 42 yards. Crestview finished with 11 penalties for 110 yards.

Crestview (2-0) will host Wayne Trace on Friday.

Scoring summary

Crestview 14 8 0 20 – 42

Hicksville 0 6 0 6 – 12

First quarter

Isaac Kline 1-yard run (kick failed)

Carson Hunter 66-yard pass to Kellin Putman (Isaac Kline run)

Second quarter

Brody Balser 1-yard run (pass failed)

Fourth quarter

Carson Hunter 10-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

Braxton Leeth 9-yard run (kick failed)

Brant Langham run (run failed)

Braxton Leeth 59-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)