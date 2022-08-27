Downtown VW street closures announced

VW independent staff

Portions of downtown Van Wert streets will be closed for a pair of one-day events in September.

Jefferson St., from Main St. to Central Ave. will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, September 5, for the Black Mark Mafia/Coffee in the Park cruise –

Parts of Main and Jefferson will be closed from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, September 24, for the Harvest Moon Festival and Freedom Cruise Car Show. The street closures will be as follows: