Fair to feature Christian music lineup

VW independent staff/submitted information

An impressive lineup of Christian music will be part of the 166th Van Wert County Fair, which begins on Tuesday, August 30. Performances will be held at the music pavilion on the east side of the fairgrounds.

The first event will be held on Wednesday, August 31, when the music pavilion hosts the CHP Home Care and Hospice Senior Day program beginning at 10 a.m. A program will be packed full of entertainment, informative speakers, prizes, and free donuts and coffee.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, September 1, Randy Long will perform country style gospel music and at 7 p.m. Friday, September 2, the Nelons will take the stage with a captivating blend of gospel, a cappella, hymns, Americana, folk, and inspirational music.

The Nelons are a world-class talented family and the ensemble is led by legendary multi-award winning vocalist and co-founding member Kelly Nelon Clark and her husband, the versatile singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, Jason Clark. Their daughters, Amber and Autumn, complete this supremely gifted musical troupe as they contribute their powerful vocals to this traveling family band’s harmonic sound. Gospel music lovers will recognize Kelly Nelon Clark as a regular on the Gaither Homecoming videos as she and her family carry on the legacy of her father Rex Nelon.

The Nelons will perform at the Van Wert County Fair at 7 p.m. Friday, September 2. Photo submitted

At 6 p.m. Sunday, September 4, the north end of the fairgrounds will be the site of more great music as Coby James takes the Advanced Insurance Stage. Although he’s still a new artist, James has already notched a No. 1 song on Billboard’s Christian Hot AC/CHR chart as a contributing writer on Courtnie Ramirez’s track, “Who We Are.” He’s also scored a Top 5 hit on the same chart with “Born Ready,” a song on which he serves as the lead artist, co-writer and co-producer. Back by popular demand, Rhett Walker will share his combination of Southern Rock and Christian Rock with fans of all ages.

The fair will wrap up on Labor Day, September 5, with another great line up of Christian Music. At 2 p.m. The Master’s Own from Fairmont, Indiana will be singing their family blend of Southern Gospel Music. At 5 p.m. the music will moved back outside to the Advanced Insurance Stage as Trinity from Van Wert will open for the award winning Booth Brothers. Michael, Buddy, and Jim are deeply committed to musical excellence, yet have a greater desire to impact the hearts of those listening to their music. Refreshing humor, inspiring songs, and encouraging words are embedded in every concert. This trio, collectively and individually, has been acknowledged as one of the finest in the business having received many awards over the years, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Trio of the Year, Male Group of the Year, and Best Live Performers among other awards.

Go to www.vanwertcountyfair.com for a complete line up of the music pavilion and the all of the numerous events taking place at this year’s Van Wert County Fair.