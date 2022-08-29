Authorities watching for drunk drivers

VW independent staff

The DUI enforcement effort known as “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” will continue through Labor Day, September 5.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) are working alongside law enforcement each of Ohio’s 88 counties to decrease impaired driving.

Police officers, sheriff’s deputies and OSHP troopers will continue to be highly visible while cracking down on impaired drivers through the use of zero-tolerance enforcement, sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols.

Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent.