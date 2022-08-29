Crestview CC places seventh in Celina

VW independent sports

CELINA — Crestview logged a pair of seventh place finishes at the Celina Invitational on Saturday.

On the boys’ side, Logan Foudy led the Knights with a 17th place finish and a time of 18:58, while Isaiah Watts and Lincoln Smith were neck-and-neck, finishing 43rd and 44th with times of 20:45.6 and 20:46.2. Peyton Scott rounded out the scoring for Crestview by placing 62nd with a time of 21:37.5.

Marion Local won the boys’ title with 30 team points, while New Bremen was the runner-up with 85 points. Parkway was third (109) out of 11 teams, and Crestview finished with 187 points.)

Fort Loramie won the girls’ title with 20 points and Parkway was second with 75. Crestview finished with 181 points.

Anna Gardner led the Crestview girls with a 21st place finish and a time of 23:06.1, followed by Kate Sawmiller (28th, personal record 23:30.1), Kristal Scott (57th, 25:32.3), Baylee Miller (61st, 25:58.2), Megan Mosier (75th, 26:58.7), and Anna Scott (93rd, 29:34.)

“I was very pleased with how the teams ran today,” head coach Randy Granstaff said. “We had one from each team run a new personal record time from last season and improved that time by a minute. Our first year runners ran really well for their first meet.”

The Knights will return to action at the Columbus Grove Invitational on Saturday.