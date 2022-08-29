Gas prices continue to decrease in Ohio, at least for now

Self-serve unleaded can be found for $3.44 per gallon at several gas stations in Van Wert, including Pak-A-Sak at Shannon and Washington. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 43.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but stand 58.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.89 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.99 per gallon, a notable difference of $2.10 per gallon.

As of Monday morning, gas prices in Van Wert ranged from $3.44 to $3.59 per gallon, far below the nationwide average of $3.81 per gallon. The national average is down 39.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 69.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result. Some issues have developed that we’re keeping a close eye on, including the shutdown of the largest refinery in the Midwest.”

“While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it’s not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region,” he added. “For the rest of the country, however, we’ll continue to see prices moderate. This is, of course, subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there’s no guarantee the decline will continue.”

Prices could increase in time for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend as well.

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

August 29, 2021: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

August 29, 2020: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

August 29, 2019: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

August 29, 2018: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

August 29, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

August 29, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

August 29, 2015: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

August 29, 2014: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 29, 2013: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

August 29, 2012: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)







