Koenigs make donation…

Jerry and Laura Koenig of rural Van Wert recently participated in the Lincoln Highway Buy-Way Sale and donated all proceeds to the Van Wert County Humane Society. Items were free for the taking and the only request was that buyers make a donation to the local animal shelter. “What a clever way to not only rid your home of things you no longer need, but also support the local shelter,” board president Deb Sealscott said. Koenig is shown presenting a $251 gift card to Sealscott. Photo submitted