Lancer, Cougar runners compete in Delphos

VW independent sports

DELPHOS — A pair of Lincolnview runners placed in the top five and the Lancers finished second at the season opening Blue Jay Invitational at Stadium Park on Saturday.

Freshman Brynleigh Moody was the individual runner-up with a time of 19:54.70, while junior Ava Milligan finished fifth with a time of 20:31.40. Anna’s Paige Steinke won in 18:27.44.

Lincolnview’s Keira Breese finished 15th (21:31.80), followed by Harper Reindel (26th, 22:31.50) and Olivia Snyder (28th, 22:44.80). As a team, the Lancers tallied 70 team points, while Liberty-Benton won the title with 53 points.

Van Wert finished third in the team standings (127). The Cougars were led by Tyra McClain (15th, 21:37.80), followed by Harmony Schuerman (24th, 22:23.10), Alyssa Knitte (32nd, 23:11.10), Kyra Welch (23:19.10) and Lexi Deitemeyer (36th, 23:34.30).

Columbus Grove won the boys’ team title (53) points, while Lincolnview finished third (86) and Van Wert fifth (121).

Conner Baldauf was the first finisher for the Lancers (ninth, 17:22.20), followed by Kreston Tow (12th, 17:33.60), Maddox Norton (19th, 17:53.10), Evan Johns (20th, 17:53.80) and Kaleb Denman (26th, 18:29.70).

Van Wert’s highest placer was Drew Laudick (14th, 17:39.70), followed by Owen Scott (16th, 17:46), Rylan Miller (23rd, 18:09.80), John Kramer (27th, 18:31.70) and Noah Spath (42nd, 19:24.20).

Complete results can be found here.