Monday Mailbag: VW, Celina, OSU, LCC

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about the Van Wert Cougars and Celina Bulldogs, Ohio State-Notre Dame and an area football team vs. a Canadian team.

Q: How do you see Van Wert and Celina finishing in the WBL this year? After seeing scores from Friday’s first week of WBL, this years standings may shake out to be very interesting! Scott Miller, Celina

A: I still think Van Wert will earn at least a share of the league championship, especially if they play like they did against Bryan or in the second half against Celina.

If anything, the first half may have served as kind of a wakeup call for Van Wert.

I picked the Bulldogs to finish ninth in my WBL preseason poll and at least for now, I believe they’ll finish somewhere close to there. I do believe the Bulldogs are improved even though their record doesn’t show it and it’s fair to say Celina has had perhaps the toughest two opponents to start the season.

It’s also fair to say Defiance and Elida are improved as well and when you consider Van Wert, St. Marys Memorial, Wapakoneta and Ottawa-Glandorf are reloading, it makes it tough to move up in the standings. Yes, I know the Titans are 0-2 but they’ll be fine.

Back to Celina – the Bulldogs going to need more offense. The majority of their yards came on the 99-yard touchdown drive that began with about two minutes left in the first quarter and ended with approximately five minutes before halftime. It was an impressive drive and there were some positives, including the physicality of the offensive line.

Having said that, I think another good challenge awaits this week against Defiance.

Q: Are the Cougars the real deal this year? Kaden Farmer, Van Wert

A: It’s very early in the season but I’ll say yes.

It’s true Van Wert struggled in the first half against Celina. The Bulldogs had a good defensive game plan and it worked well in the first half but to be blunt, the Cougars simply had too many weapons to handle for four quarters.

Van Wert is going to get everyone’s “A” game this season and for good reason – the Cougars are defending WBL co-champions, most likely a top 5-7 team Division IV when the first A.P. poll comes out the week of September 5 and the team is two years removed from a state championship. Everyone wants to beat a team with that kind of resume.

As long as the Cougars stay healthy and consistent, they’ll be the real deal throughout the season.

Q: How big of an upset will it be if Notre Dame beats Ohio State? Name withheld upon request

A: I suppose it could happen but it would be pretty big. I don’t think Notre Dame has the horses to keep up with Ohio State, but that can be said for most, if not all of the teams on the schedule.

It won’t be surprising to see the Irish hang around for while but Ohio State should be able to pull away.

Q: Lima Central Catholic will play a team from Canada later this season. How is that going to work and how will affect computer points? Name withheld upon request

A: If you’re asking if it’s going to be 12 on 11, no, that won’t happen.

It’s my understanding that most Canadian high schools and colleges play the American version of football with 11 players and four downs, compared to 12 and three in the CFL version of the game.

As far as computer points, the OHSAA has a formula they use to calculate Harbin Points (based on enrollment) for any out-of-state teams. While we don’t usually see Canadian high school football teams in this area, it occasionally happens in the Cleveland area. Of course, the points only matter if Lima Central Catholic wins the game.

The Monday Mailbag will be off for Labor Day but will return September 12.