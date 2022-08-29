Purse bingo to be held in September

VW independent staff

A designer purse bingo will be held on Friday, September 9 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 425 Woodland Avenue, Van Wert.

Only 250 tickets will be sold for this event and they can be purchased at St. Mary’s Parish Office at 601 Jennings Road. The cost is $30 and it allows you to play five early bird games of bingo and 20 regular games.

There will be many other ways to win purses, gift cards and cash and there will be plenty of food options, including homemade desserts. All proceeds will benefit St. Mary of the Assumption School and Church.

For more information call the Parish Office at 419.238.3979.