Two ATV accidents under investigation

VW independent staff

Three people were injured in two separate 4-wheel ATV crashes on Saturday and both accidents are under investigation.

The first crash occurred at 3:14 a.m. Saturday on private property near Ohio 81 and Ohio 49 in Willshire. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Lacy Brister of Willshire, went up a hill at approximately 15 miles per hour and hit a tree.

Brister and a passenger, Joseph Schmidt of Decatur, Indiana, were ejected from the ATV. Brister was transported to Parkview Health, while Schmidt was taken to Van Wert Health.

The Sheriff’s Office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The second accident occurred at 2:46 p.m. Saturday on Mason St. in Middle Point, when an ATV was struck by a vehicle.

According to a report from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, a juvenile was injured in the accident. Middle Point EMS was at the scene and a Sheriff’s report said the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was investigating the accident. An OSHP dispatcher could not find a report on the crash.