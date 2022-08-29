Weekend roundup: soccer, volleyball

VW independent sports

Soccer

Crestview 10 Lima Sr. 0 (girls)

CONVOY — Addison Williman and Adessa Alvarez each scored three goals to power Crestview by Lima Sr. 10-0 on Saturday.

Macy Kulwicki registered two goals and an assist, while Elli Ward and Rain Risely each scored once. Addyson Dowler had an assist, Olivia Heckler had two saves and Madi Springer had a non-goalie save.

Crestview (2-1) will play Lima Central Catholic at Spartan Stadium at 5 p.m. today.

Lincolnview 4 Lima Central Catholic 0 (boys)

Reece Berryman scored three goals and had an assist and Lincolnview defeated Lima Central Catholic 4-0 on Saturday.

Gavin Evans scored the remaining goal and Jackson Evans had a pair of assists.

The Lancers (2-2) will play at New Knoxville on Thursday.

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Antwerp 0

ANTWERP — Lincolnview improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 win at Antwerp on Saturday.

Carsyn Looser led the way with 10 kills, while Beth Hughes had eight. Grace Brickner had a team high 10 digs and Looser added eight, and Breck Evans and Ashlyn Price had 18 and 10 assists respectively. Looser, Brickner and Zada Walker each recorded two aces.

Linconlview will host Continental tonight.

Archbold 3 Crestview 0

ARCHBOLD — The Blue Streaks overpowered Crestview, winning 25-17, 25-21, 21-19 on Saturday.

Cali Gregory had nine kills, 10 assists and eight digs for the Knights, while Adelyn Figley had 12 assists and eight kills. Myia Etzler had four blocks and Kennedy Crider was 8-8 from the service line with a pair of aces. Gregory was 8-8 with an ace.

Crestview (1-2) will travel to Coldwater Tuesday. There will be no JV match, meaning the varsity match will start at 5:30 p.m.