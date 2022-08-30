The traffic pattern at the intersection of East Main St. and North Washington St. will have a different look until December. The westbound lane of East Main will be two-lane only with no turn lane access, while northbound North Washington will have an identical layout as crews do storm sewer and curb work as part of Van Wert Forward’s downtown project. Sidewalks are closed as well, but there is access to all businesses through the alley and parking in public spots behind the Van Wert County Courthouse. Van Wert Forward photo