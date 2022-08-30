Diane Howard

Diane Howard, 76, of Angola, Indiana, passed away at 10:40 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Fort Wayne.

She was born May 31, 1946 in Van Wert to Daniel and Anne Marie {Hipp} Berryman, who both preceded her in death. She married William Howard in October of 1977 and he passed away January 21, 2021.

She is survived by a daughter, Kristie (John) Simkins of Angola; a grandchild, Jager Simkins; a sister, Nancy Wallis, and one brother, Terry Berryman.

She was a member of First Missionary Church in Fort Wayne and had retired from teaching in Fort Wayne elementary schools. In her retirement years she taught children’s Bible Class and Sunday School.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 2, at Middle Creek Cemetery near Grover Hill.

Preferred memorials: First Missionary Church in Fort Wayne.

