Elks Lodge 1197 offering scholarships

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced that applications for the Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarships and Legacy Awards are now available to any high school senior.

Applications for the Elks National Foundation’s 2023 Most Valuable Student contest are available online at enf.elks.org/mvs The MVS scholarships are only available to graduating seniors who will be attending a four-year college or university. Applicants do not have to be related to a member of the Elks. The deadline for filing the application is November 14. The Most Valuable Student information has been distributed to the guidance offices at the local schools.

Legacy Awards scholarships applications for children and grandchildren of Elks are also available. This contest is open to any high school senior who is the child or grandchild, including steps, or legal ward of an Elk member in good standing for at least two years. Applicants must apply online only at enf.elks.org/leg starting September 1. The deadline for Legacy Awards is February 6, 2023.

Anyone who needs more information on any of the scholarship programs should contact Lodge 1197 Scholarship Chairman Linda Stanley at 419.238.4827.