Jacqueline DeBolt

Jacqueline DeBolt, a long-time resident of Van Wert, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harve DeBolt. Other family members who preceded her in death were her parents, Harvey Simpson and Shirley Victoria Robinson Simpson; sisters, Nadine Robinson Blackburn (James), Margaret Pauline Simpson Lynch (Oscar), and Billie Simpson Merriss (Dale); brothers, James Simpson (Barbara), Charles Simpson (Gladine) (Dulcie), and Harvey Simpson Jr. (Joan).

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Jacqueline faithfully attended First Baptist Church in Van Wert.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Donations may be given in her memory to the First Baptist Church, 13887 Jennings Road, Van Wert.