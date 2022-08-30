Myra L. Friesner

Myra L. Friesner, 98, of Van Wert, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on July 17, 1924, in Van Wert County to John Isaac Hunsaker and Vertie Mae (Adam) Hunsaker, who both preceded her in death. She married Luther Jr. Friesner March 24, 1946, and he passed away on February 9, 2017.

Myra is survived by two sons, Stephen (Maria) Friesner of Fort Wayne and Jan W. (Kris) Friesner of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Austin Friesner, Dylan Friesner, Connor Friesner, Jason Schuerman and Amber Schuerman; seven great-grandchildren, Dayton, Draven, Benjamin, Harmony, Symphony, Castiel and Link, and one great-great-grandchild, Odin.

She was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church where she was involved in the Piecemaker group and the women of ELCA.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, September 1, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., with Rev. William C. Haggis II of St. Marks Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will take place at Ridge Cemetery, Ridge Township, Van Wert County.

Preferred memorials: St. Marks Lutheran Church of Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.