Ribbon cutting…

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday at Van Wert’s newest eating establishment, Hot Head Burritos at 1038 S. Washington St. Hot Head is open for business and regular hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Pictured from left to right are: Mitch Price, Citizen’s National Bank; Madison Bronson, Van Wert Chamber of Commerce; Mark Verville, Van Wert Chamber of Commerce; Nathan Rager, owner of Hot Head Burrito/Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich and his kitchen crew. Photo submitted