Roxie L. Brown

Roxie L. Brown, 86, of Van Wert, passed away at 9:04 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 202,2 at Hearth & Home of Van Wert.

She was born November 7, 1935, in Ohio City, to Oswald F. and C. Blanche (Woods) Brown, who both preceded her in death. She married the love of her life, Leslie Brown, June 5, 1954. Together, they were partners in Brown’s TV Repair for many years.

Roxie Brown

A longtime member of Calvary Evangelical Church, Roxie was also a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 178, AMVETS Post 698, WOTM Chapter 6, VFW Auxiliary 5803, Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Unit 57 and VFW National Homes for Children. She also volunteered for the Red Cross for many years.

Survivors include her children, Jenny A. (Mark A.) Nofer, Leslie L. Brown, Jr. of Van Wert; daughter-in-law, Pam Brown of Van Wert; son-in-law, John Wallace of Van Wert; granddaughters, Emily L. Wallace of Columbus, Jilly N. Welch of Decatur, Indiana, Katlyn A. (Roman) Osborn and Heather A. (Kris King) Nofer, both of Van Wert; two grandsons, Joshua C. Brown and Jeremy D. Brown, both of Van Wert, and ten great-grandchildren, Hayley Schlatman, Veronica Osborn, Olivia N. Welch, Logan Welch, Grace Levicky, Emmitt Osborn, Damon Walters, Konnor King, Koraline King, Davina King, and Baby Osborn on the way, as well as four step-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Brown Sr.; daughter, Lucinda “Cindy” S. Wallace; son, Dwayne C. Brown; stepmother, Helen Brown; stepfathers: John Pickering, Marion Phillips; and stepbrother, Ronald Johns.

Roxie will be laid to rest next to her husband in Woodland Cemetery during a private service.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Van Wert EMS or 40et8 Nurses Training Program. Cards and memorial gifts may be forward to Jenny Nofer, 1019 Leeson Ave, Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.