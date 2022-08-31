Central sponsoring First Responders Day

Central Insurance is again sponsoring First Responders Day at the Van Wert County Fair on Saturday, September 3.

As part of the sponsorship, first responders will receive free admission with a valid ID at the gate.

“Central was founded as a fire insurance company to help people in the Van Wert community, so we have a deep appreciation for those committed to helping others,” says Central’s Chief Operating Officer Cindy Hurless. “This sponsorship is a way to honor our first responders, both past and present, who are dedicated to providing security and protection to our Van Wert and surrounding communities.”

In addition to First Responders Day, Central hosted local third graders from Lincolnview, Crestview, and St. Mary’s schools for a tour of the company’s Fire Museum on Tuesday. One of the finest privately-owned collections in the U.S., the museum is a fitting tribute to Central’s heritage of responding to those in need. Much of the equipment on display is part of local history and was used in Van Wert.

The Van Wert County Fair continues through September 5. For more information, visit https://www.vanwertcountyfair.com/.