Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

Council schedules committee meetings

VW independent staff

Van Wert City Council has scheduled three different committee meetings before the regular Monday, September 12 meeting.

A Judiciary and Annexation Committee meeting will be held at 5:50 p.m. to discuss the Main Street Van Wert speaker system.

A Streets and Alleys Committee meeting will be held at 6:05 p.m. to address safety concerns at the Towne Center Boulevard. and Christopher Crossing intersection.

A Health, Service, and Safety Committee meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m. to discuss possible weather-dependent changes to grass/weed ordinance.

All three committee meetings will be held in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.

