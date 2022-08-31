Class of 1977 to meet September 24

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Class of 1977 will be celebrating their 45th reunion on Saturday, September 24, in conjunction with the Harvest Moon Festival in downtown Van Wert.

Class members should gather at the tent by the Van Wert County Courthouse at 4:30 p.m. for a class meeting and 6 p.m. in front of the courthouse for pictures. The cost is $10 per single or $15 per couple. No invitations are being sent, so please spread the word.