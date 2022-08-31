Great weather helps start 2022 Van Wert County Fair

Fair officials prepare to cut the ribbon to open the 166th annual Van Wert County Fair. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Favorable weather for the next few days and a lineup of something for everyone should make for a very successful 166th Van Wert County Fair.

The fair opened to pleasant weather conditions on Tuesday and the current forecast is calling for sunshine, 80 degree highs and nighttime lows around 60 through Labor Day, the final day of the fair. Conditions weren’t so nice when fair vendors, exhibitors and others were setting up late Monday afternoon and early evening. However, a storm system packing strong winds and heavy rain didn’t seem to affect activity at the fairgrounds.

“Everyone here escaped pretty much unscathed,” said Mike Poling, Executive Secretary of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society. “A few of the tents were a little ruffled by the wind but that was it. We’re looking forward to a nice week.”

Ribbon cutting and flag raising ceremonies were held Tuesday evening to officially kick off the 2022 version of the fair.

Today is Senior Citizens Day at the fair, with free admission for all seniors 60 and over until 4 p.m. and tomorrow is Veterans day, featuring free admission for all veterans throughout the day. Regular daily admission is $8 for anyone 13 and over.

Anyone who wants fair food for lunch today, tomorrow, or Friday can pay $8 for a lunch card between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., leave by 2 p.m. and turn in the lunch card for an $8 refund.

The annual cheerleading competition is tonight’s grandstand attraction, with admission costing between $4-$6. Other entertainment will be available at different venues around the fairgrounds. Two events will take place at the grandstand on Thursday – harness racing will be offered at 1 p.m. and the Tug-A-Truck competition will begin at 7 p.m.