Hearings held in Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Eight people appeared for various hearings before Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield this past week.

Changes of pleas

Nathan Elston, 38, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a bill of information for assault, a first degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year of community control, subject to 30 days jail, must continue treatment, and pay restitution and court costs.

Jeremy Wilson, 29, of Galloway, changed his plea to guilty to possessing drug abuse instruments, a second degree misdemeanor; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth degree misdemeanor and driving under suspension, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 30 days jail with credit for 30 days served, plus court costs.

Jaqueline Slone, 29, of St. Marys, changed her plea to guilty to failing to comply with and order or signal of a police officer after receiving a signal to do so (fleeing), a third degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. October 12.

Mary McVicker, 33, of New Haven, Indiana, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Hayden Marsee, 20, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Sonny Grandstaff, 22, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by not reporting to probation; Judge Burchfield ordered a $50,000 cash bond that was converted to a surety bond if Grandstaff went on electronic house arrest. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. September 14.

Bond violation

Vada Blankenship, 23, of Van Wert, admitted violating her bond by not reporting to probation; A $25,000 cash bond was ordered and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. September 14.

Arraignment

Justin Murphy, 34, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third degree felony. He was released on released on surety bond and a pretrial was set for 8:30 a.m. September 14.