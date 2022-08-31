Preview: Defiance (1-1) at Van Wert (2-0)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

After a first half scare against Celina, Van Wert is busy preparing for much improved Defiance this week.

The Bulldogs (1-1) hung tough with St. Marys Memorial before falling 21-6 last Friday, while the Cougars (2-0) shook off a 7-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Bulldogs to the south 43-7. The offense was kept in check during the first two quarters but exploded in the second half.

Through two games, Aidan Pratt has completed 42-of-58 passes for 613 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Maddix Crutchfield and Garett Gunter each have 13 receptions for 208 and 167 yards respectively. Crutchfield has three touchdown catches. Carson Smith, Keldyn Bill, Nate Phillips and Conner Campbell have shown they can stretch the field as well, leading Recker to praise receivers coach Bryce Crea.

Garett Gunter (10) is one of several deep threats for the Cougars. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Coach Crea grew up around football with his dad being a long time football coach,” Recker said. “He has a great grasp on the game of football, the wide receiver position, and most importantly how to coach and treat players. He does a great job pushing them to be better in all aspects, route running, catching, blocking.”

“Our wide receiver position is very deep so the guys understand that they need to take full advantage of every ball that comes their way. All of our wide receivers are unselfish enough to know that they will do whatever it takes to help our team. That may be catching a five-yard pass for a first down, making a big play through the air, or blocking as hard as they can for a screen or run. We have a great group of guys that can make plays in a variety of ways.”

Pratt is the team’s leading rusher with 19 carries for 90 yards and a score, while Brylen Parker has 13 carries for 61 yards and three touchdowns. Entering Week No. 3, the running game is averaging 116.5 yards per game, while the passing game is at 329.5 yards per game. The Cougars have just one turnover.

“Van Wert is a big challenge with all of their athletes and players who have won a lot of games over the past few years,” Defiance head coach Travis Cooper said. “Their offense is explosive and Pratt is a do it all quarterback. Their defense is stout up front and really fly around to the football. We’ll need to play well in all three phases if we want to win a tough game on the road.”

Defensively, Van Wert is giving up just 91.5 yards rushing per game and only 116 yards through the air. Parker leads the team in tackles with 13, while Damon McCracken has 10. The Cougars also received a boost with the return of Jacob Fuerst, who made the switch from linebacker to defensive end.

Linebacker Damon McCracken (23) is one of Van Wert’s top tacklers. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Damon had an injury before the start of the season last year, but prior to that injury he was showing that he could be a real force at linebacker,” Recker said. “He is healthy this year and has proven his ability on the field. He reads opposing offenses very well, he uses his smarts and athleticism to get him to the play, then has the strength and speed to finish the play once he gets to the ball.”

“Jacob knew that we lost a lot on the offensive and defensive lines from last year. He is all about the team and being unselfish that he was willing to move positions to help us out,” Recker continued. “He is getting closer and closer to being full strength and will be a real tough matchup at defensive end for opposing teams. He has the size, strength, and athleticism to cause a lot of matchup problems at the defensive end position and it was good to see him back on the field making plays.”

The defense will face a Defiance offense that averages 288 yards (98.5 rushing, 189.5 passing) per game, with just one turnover. Brez Jipfel has completed 38-of-59 passes for 379 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Anthony Wilder has 15 receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown while Brian Phillips has snagged 13 catches for 118 yards and a score.

Brogan Castillo leads the rushing attack with 40 carries for 201 yards and a touchdown.

“I have been encouraged by the scrappiness and battling that our kids have shown these first two weeks,” Cooper said. “We are starting a lot of sophomores and juniors who had never played on Friday night’s before this year. They have risen to the occasion thus far.”

Defensively, the Bulldogs allow 309 yards per game, including 191.5 yards on the ground. Christian Commisso is the team’s leading tackler (24.5), followed by Abel Rubio (18.5).

“Defiance looks like a completely different team from when we played them last year,” Recker said. “They are very efficient offensively and defensively, they play with great technique and execution, and above all they play with great effort. They have a very good running back and HB/tight end, both of those guys are very good with the ball in their hands. Defensively, they really attacked St. Marys and the level of physicality they showed during the St. Marys game is really impressive. Coach Cooper has them headed in the right direction.”

Van Wert has won five straight against Defiance and seven of the last eight matchups, including 55-18 last season.

Friday’s game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.