Volleyball, golf, tennis, soccer roundup

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Kalida 3 Van Wert 2

Van Wert rallied late, but Kalida outlasted the Cougars 25-20, 25-17, 15-25, 23-25, 15-8 at Van Wert High School on Tuesday.

Maria Bagley had 11 kills and was 10-10 serving with an ace, while Jordanne Blythe had 10 kills and six blocks. Finley Foster finished with 32 assists and Sayler Wise had 34 digs for the Cougars.

Van Wert (0-4) will play at Defiance on Thursday.

Lincolnview 3 Ottoville 2

OTTOVILLE — The Lancers rallied for a five set victory to remain undefeated on the young season.

The Lancers defeated Ottoville 25-18, 21-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-10 on Tuesday. Carsyn Looser and Mackayla Blankemeyer had 16 and 10 kills, while four players reached double digits in digs – Grace Brickner (24), Neive Miller (22), Allie Miller (14) and Zada Walker (11). Breck Evans finished with 30 assists and four aces. Miller also had four aces in the match.

Lincolnview (4-0) will play at Elida next Tuesday.

Coldwater 3 Crestview 2

COLDWATER — In a five set thriller, Coldwater held off Crestview 25-17, 23-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-10 on Thursday.

Laci McCoy led the Knights with 15 kills, followed by Myia Etzler (11) and Cali Gregory (10). Gregory also had 24 assists, 15 digs, four blocks and two aces, while Ellie Kline had 22 digs. Adelyn Figley was 26-27 from the service line with two aces.

Crestview (1-3) will host Antwerp on Thursday.

Golf

Parkway 4 Crestview 2 (boys)

CELINA — At Celina Lynx, Parkway defeated Crestview 4-2 in match play on Tuesday.

Parkway’s Roman Lesinski defeated Crestview’s Matthew Dealey 2-1; Jackson Kraner topped Logan Schlemmer 1-up; Mason Schumm won 3-2 over Trey Skelton, and Trenton Garwood won 1-up over Brady Petrie.

Crestview’s Kaleb Swander won 4-3 over Lennox Boroff and Dru Gray topped Ashton Stephenson 5-4.

Lincolnview 175 Lima Central Catholic 187 Antwerp 197

Lincolnview’s Evan Miller tied Lima Central Catholic’s Parker Judy for match medalist honors and the Lancers won Tuesday’s tri-match at Hickory Sticks.

Miller and Judy each shot a 42. Dane Ebel and Aiden Hardesty each fired a 44 for the Lancers, while Grant Glossett and Luke Bollenbacher each finished with a 45.

Archbold 177 Antwerp 210 Crestview 235 (girls)

WOODBURN — Archbold won Tuesday’s tri-match with Antwerp and Crestview at Pond-A-River Golf Club.

Crestview’s 235 score was a season low, and Elizabeth Gent (46) and Ashley Motycka (55) each shot season lows. Mattie Leppard carded a 65 and Cameron Sinn a 69.

Tennis

Lima Central Catholic 4 Van Wert 1

Van Wert’s second doubles team of Piper Pierce and Sophie Gearhart defeated Lima Central Catholic’s Mya Raczynski and Maria Pignataro 6-2, 6-4, but the Thunderbirds posted a 4-1 win over the Cougars on Tuesday.

At first singles, Lima Central Catholic’s Claire Janowski earned a hard fought 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over Grace Lott and at second singles Paige Brinkman defeated Mandy Burenga 6-3, 6-2. Alexa Heffner recorded a 6-1, 6-0 win over Livy Quillen at third singles, and the first doubles team of Emma Skinner and Mckenna Bader topped Ashlyn Jennings and Zoe Coleman 0-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Van Wert will travel to Shawnee on Thursday.

Soccer

Celina 15 Van Wert 0 (girls)

In Western Buckeye League action, Celina defeated Van Wert 15-0 on Tuesday.

The Cougars will host Spencerville on Thursday.

Temple Christian 7 Van Wert 0 (boys)

LIMA — The Pioneers shut out Van Wert 7-0 on Tuesday.

The Cougars (0-3-1) will travel to Celina on Thursday.